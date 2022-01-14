Blue Monday 2022: how you can fight depression and January Blues on the "saddest day of the year"

Following the joyous holiday season, we’re all back at work – the wait for the next day off begins once again. That’s where Blue Monday comes in – a culmination of back to work blues.

Before we begin, it’s important to note this – there is no scientific evidence to suggest that the actual date of Blue Monday (the third Monday of January) itself causes depression.

The idea of “Blue Monday” came about in 2004, when Sky Travel enlisted the help of psychologist Cliff Arnall with finding scientific evidence of the “January Blues”. He went as far as to come up with his own formula, which has since been debunked and ridiculed.

While Sky Travel’s theory isn’t based in reality, regardless, this isn’t a time of year that people particularly look forward to. It’s usually cold, damp and dreary – who wants that?

There are other factors, too – for example, due to limited sunlight and cold temperatures, people who suffer from Season Affective Disorder will find the winter months to be more difficult than others.

After the Christmas period, coming back to reality can be a harsh experience for many people. If you’re struggling mentally, it’s something you should take seriously – the worst thing you can do is ignore it.

How can I combat depression?

Try to understand the causes of your depression. It can be difficult and frightening, but it’s far harder to fight when you don’t know exactly what you’re dealing with.

This is the first step everyone must take when combatting mental health issues. However, it is just that – the first step. Following this, there’s plenty of positive actions you can take to help fight off depression, from the food you eat to the amount of exercise you do.

Speaking of exercise – there really is no better alternative. Not only does it release endorphins, giving you a “runner’s high”, but you’ll also feel more confident in yourself if you stick at it – what’s stopping you from achieving your body goals?