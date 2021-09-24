Big-hearted Doncaster firm raises £25,000 in cancer charity cycle ride

Pedal power has seen a team of colleagues from Eland Cables raise over £25,000 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support in the 2021 edition of the annual London to Brighton Cycle Ride.

Riders drawn from across the company’s departments each covered the 55 miles from Clapham Common to a finish line near Brighton seafront after fundraising from colleagues, business partners, and friends.

Setting off early on Sunday 19th September, the team of mostly novice cyclists joined over 15,000 other riders in making the journey, all successfully reaching the end point – the majority completing the course in just over 4 hours.

A team of cyclists from Denaby-based Eland Cables raised more than £25,000 for Macmillan Cancer in the London to Brighton bike ride.

Jean-Sebastien Pelland, Director, said: ““With so many of us and our loved ones being affected by cancer, the opportunity to help make a small difference has been highly motivating for the team. We know that many charities face funding gaps from cancelled events during the Covid-19 pandemic so we’re delighted to add our donation and help them continue their important work.”

Macmillan spokesman Hebe Wright, said the COVID pandemic has had a devastating impact on Macmillan’s income, with thousands of crucial fundraising events cancelled.

She added: “This is all at a time when people living with cancer need our support more than ever to help navigate through what continues to be an incredibly anxious period.