Workforce of the future? Doncaster social care career event with the aim to inspire

Organised in partnership between Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals ‘We Care – Into the Future’ allowed our young people to understand what the NHS and care sector has to offer local students upon completing school.

The event was designed as a highly interactive experience.

The students were guided through a simulation corridor that demonstrated a patient’s journey.

Learning all about first aid

From there, our young people were able to speak to specialists from approximately 350 different careers and able to learn a hands on approach to different jobs and career sectors.

The event organisers approached all secondary schools within the Doncaster area to invite their year eight students to the day.

This year, the event saw many more schools sign up to take part, with attendance up from 700 attendees in 2019 to 1,000 students this year.

A group at the We Care into the Future event 2022

Dr Alasdair Strachan, Director of Education and Research at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals said: “We were so pleased to be able to host the We Care into the Future careers event at the Doncaster Dome this year.

"It benefits our local students being able to meet in-person specialists in health and social care and be inspired to follow them in their careers towards these crucial roles.”

The event has generated interest from organisations from across the country who wish to hold similar such career events for their locality.

