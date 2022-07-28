Doncaster young filmmakers win national film award

Bessacarr Primary school in Doncaster were thrilled at the news and class teacher Daniel Smeaton said: “We were very surprised to even be nominated! We are proud of our film and being able to highlight the impact of lockdown and the closure of schools on young children is very important to us.”

The children won the award for ‘Best film – 11 and under’ for their film ‘The Year the World Changed’.

The Year the World Changed follows two young girls during lockdown, one who is at home and one who is a key worker child so still goes to school.

Bessacarr Primary School with their celebrity presenters Michael Ajao and Sebastian Croft. Picture credit: Dave Benett

As we follow their journeys, a few hilarious impersonations of the Queen and Boris Johnson are thrown in for good measure.

The red-carpet event in ODEON Luxe Leicester Square was organized by education charity Into Film, who engage with over half of UK schools.

Hosted by comedian and broadcaster, Sue Perkins, other celebrity presenters included Lashana Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Jack Lowden, Tom Ellis, Stacey Dooley, Anson Boon, Aliyah Odoffin, Celyn Jones, Emma Appleton, Ben Shires, Sheyi Cole, Thaddea Graham, Marli Siu, Lola Petticrew, and Samuel Adewunmi.

Students and filmmakers Bella, Olivia, Yvie, Olivier, Lucia, Maisie and Sophie returned to school after lockdown in October 2020 and decided to make a record or ‘time capsule’ of their experience.

Once schools reopened the students put their recordings together and Olivia edited the video, doing most of it in her own time.

The Into Film Awards are made possible with support from the film industry through sponsorship and are supported by the BFI using National Lottery funding, thanks to National Lottery players and the UK film industry through Cinema First.

The National Lottery raises £36 million each week for thousands of different good causes across the UK.