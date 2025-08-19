Two hundred youngsters in Doncaster enjoy freedom of the fair at no cost
The fair at Sandall Park has been thrilling families since last Friday with its great value initiative of pay one price and ride for up to three hours at no extra charge and is remaining in Doncaster until Bank Holiday Monday.
The special session though is something which was a regular feature at the fairs in South Yorkshire and especially in his hometown of Doncaster organised by the late Roger Tuby and Freeman of Doncaster who passed away last year and it is something that his son Roger along with his family is carrying on going forward.
Speaking, Roger Tuby commented: “This is a day which was always special to my dad. He was passionate about putting something back into the community and organised hundreds of these days throughout his life.
“This is the first one in Doncaster I have had to do without him but I know it is something he would have wanted to continue, and we will do just that and can’t wait to welcome the youngsters on Tuesday 19th.”