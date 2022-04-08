Trinity Academy in Thorne has received a school mental health award

Thorne’s Trinity Academy was awarded the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools ‘School Mental Health Award’ – Bronze Status.

To achieve this the Academy presented a detailed profile of evidence that demonstrated how they are embedding all of the eight competencies of the School Mental Health Award in March.

The assessor commented that the Academy has made “significant and rapid progress in achieving a strong profile in the last twelve months building on work that had already been a part of their culture and ethos”.

Great news for Trinity Academy

Addressing gaps in student curriculum were also highlighted.

A spokesman said: “Special thanks to Mrs Chamberlain, who is the epitome of professionalism and is exceptionally enthusiastic about the work she does.

"She has shared this passion with others which has been instrumental in securing the positive developments in the mental health and wellbeing of students and staff at the academy.”

Celebrating with a cake