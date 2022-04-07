Doncaster College student tipped to win world title at darts tournament

Beau is set for her first match today, Thursday April 7, with the competition taking place at Lakeside Country Club in Surrey.

Beau started at Doncaster College in September 2021 on the full-time painting and decorating course and whilst Beau is keen on learning a trade and developing skills within the construction industry, she is truly flourishing in her darts tournaments, having recently won the Isle of Man Classic Women’s Tournament she has already secured her place for the WDF World Championship competition in 2023.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire schools' trust does it again and wins

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super talented Beau

Beau first started playing darts eight years ago due to her brother’s interest in the sport, from something that initially started as a hobby Beau then went onto compete in local competitions, since securing sponsorship Beau has been competing in national and worldwide competitions reaching the semi-finals of the World Championship Women’s darts in 2020 aged just 16.

When talking about the WDF World Championship tournament Beau said: “I am a little bit nervous, but I try not to put too much pressure on myself because that is when the enjoyment stops. I would obviously love to win the tournament, but my main aim is to enjoy it and I am really looking forward to the competition.”

Doncaster College announced a one-year sponsorship for Beau, this will help to fund further tournaments and will go towards travel expenses with competitions taking place in Scotland and even in Denmark.