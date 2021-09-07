Schoolboy flies high in GCSE exams and goes on to make Doncaster Rovers debut

Ethan Harrison, aged 16, made his debut for Doncaster Rovers against Stoke City in front of a crowd of 6,193 in The Carabao Cup match last month at the Bet 365 Stadium.

This achievement has been described by academy principal, Anna Rooney, as “extremely impressive” as he is a first year scholar who is also the third youngest player to play for the first team.

Wearing number 33, Ethan was substituted on in the 81st minute however he was unable to affect the 2-0 defeat.

Successful student and footballer Ethan Harrison

“Ethan was a key member of the De Warenne Academy football team.

“He was always enthusiastic about representing school despite his intense training schedule with DRFC academy.

"Ethan was school captain and scored countless goals in a De Warenne shirt.”

Ethan is also an academic achiever, achieving grade 9 in maths and a distinction in OCR Sport.