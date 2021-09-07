Doncaster Rovers boss on whether he will dive back into the free agent market after Joe Dodoo signing

Richie Wellens

Rovers signed Joe Dodoo on a two-year contract on Monday, handing Wellens the forward he has long craved for his depleted squad.

He believes the arrival of Dodoo, along with the return of injured players such as Jordy Hiwula will provide a much-needed boost of confidence to others in the group who have failed to see good performances converted into points.

“Let’s just see what happens,” Wellens said of making further additions.

“I’m more comfortable now.

“I feel really sorry for some of our players who have been playing really well and as a team we’ve been functioning okay.

“We had a real honest chat after the Rotherham game and some of the players were feeling similar to me and I imagine a lot of our supporters that when we go out on a Saturday or a Tuesday we don’t know what we’re going to get in terms of how many goals we’re going to score.

“We have a belief that we’re going to dominate the ball and be better than the opposition in terms of playing good football but the final third stuff, we’re not there and our players have felt that.

“Now that we’re getting players back, that will give me more belief but it will also make the players more confident every time we get to the final third, it will feel like there’s more chances of things happening.”

Wellens believes the arrival of Dodoo will be a genuine launchpad moment for Rovers’ season as it will give the side more bite and focus and add to the impressive possession play that has been showcased already this term.

He said: “We’ve not been outplayed by anyone. We’ve not been steamrollered by anyone.

“There’s not been a game where I’ve looked and thought we’re in trouble here.

“Our job is to identify what our problems are.

“I think that’s pretty obvious.

“Now we’ve identified and we’ve got people in. Now we can start moving forward.”

*