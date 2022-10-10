Rugby League World Cup 2022: Samoan team given a warm welcome in Doncaster

This year more teams than ever will compete for the World Cup, with four groups of four nations competing in stadia across England.

England take on Samoa in the opening game of the tournament at St James’ Park in Newcastle on Saturday.

Samoa are based in Doncaster and have received a warm welcome since their arrival last week. They are training adjacent to Doncaster Rovers at their Cantley Park base.

The Samoan team durinkg their visit to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park on Sunday

On Sunday, Yorkshire Wildlife Park invited the men's squad to visit ahead of their opening game.

A spokesman said: “The Giraffes showed interest in joining the scrum-half but decided against putting their necks on the line!”

The team were also given a magnificent and memorable greeting at the Mansion House where children from Hayfield Primary School performed Samoa’s version of the Haka – the Siva Tau – in front of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit https://twitter.com/HayfieldLanePri/status/1577995982285033472 to see the video.

A spokesman from the school said: “The children loved it.”

Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium will play host to three games during the competition, starting with France v Greece on Monday, October 17.

Samoa play Greece at the Eco-Power on October 23, and the home of Club Doncaster will also host Wales v Papua New Guinea on October 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit www.RLWC2021.com.