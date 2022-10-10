South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit visits Green Top School in Doncaster

Worth Unlimited has received funding from the VRU’s Violence Reduction Fund. This provides grant funding for projects which support young people and prevent them from becoming involved in violence.

The Worth Unlimited initiative provides an early intervention programme which aims to reduce fixed-term exclusions from schools.

Schools refer young people to the programme, and Worth then provide one-to-one mentoring sessions.

South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit visits Green Top

The initiative aims to develop skills in anger management and conflict resolution; raise confidence and self-esteem; improve resilience and increase aspirations; and improve mental health and wellbeing.

Graham Jones, Head of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit said: “Through early intervention in schools, we hope that Worth Unlimited’s programme can make a real difference, helping young people to work through any issues they are facing in a caring and supportive environment.”