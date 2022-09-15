Royal Ballet comes to Doncaster plus free local youth performance

On Friday 23 and Saturday 24 September, the CAST theatre will host the stars of the Royal Ballet led by the group’s director, Kevin O’Hare, in variety galas featuring classic and contemporary works.

Doncaster-born dancer Charlotte Tonkinson will perform numbers from Swan Lake, alongside other classics by founding choreographer Frederick Ashton such as La fill mal gardée, Le Parc and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Contemporary choreographic talent will also be featured with work from resident choreographer Wayne McGregor, and new works by dancers Kristen McNally and Joshua Junker who has set his latest work to the music of Elvis Presley.

The Royal Ballet Doncaster Dances at Cusworth Hall

On the Saturday at 1.15pm, 300 local school children will perform a special free-to-watch performance in St Nigel Gresley Square, outside the theatre.

They will perform ‘Alice’s Adventures in Doncaster’ inspired by Lewis Caroll’s classic novel, led by Charlotte Tonkinson as Alice, alongside four other Royal Ballet performers.

It will also feature Doncaster College fashion student Page Waite’s competition winning design for the Mad Hatter’s hat, which has been materialised by the Royal Opera House Costume Department.

The series of performances is a part of the Royal Opera House’s partnership with Cast and Doncaster Council, which aims to improve access to the arts for young people and inspire creativity.

It commenced in 2019 and has now been extended to 2023 due to postponements from COVID-19.

Tickets for the gala performances cost £40 and can be found here: https://castindoncaster.com/whats-on/the-royal-ballet/