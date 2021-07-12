Optician puts safety first for children in Doncaster

The Specsavers store in Armthorpe donated the vests to Tranmoor Primary School after launching a campaign to increase the safety of local children.

The hi-vis jackets will make it easier for motorists to spot the children when their activities take them into the community, or when they’re out on school trips.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tranmoor pupils receive the new vests

Zoe Lancaster, Specsavers’ Retail Director, said: “The weather can be unpredictable in this country, and on grey days it can often be difficult to keep track of a group of children on the move.

“With this in mind, we were keen to help increase the safety of children.

“As part of the initiative, we are also hoping to raise awareness of free glasses and eye tests that are available to under 16-year-olds. It is important to make sure that children have regular eye tests as an undetected problem could lead to something more severe in the long term.”