Doncaster academy adopts its very own donkey

As part of an Opportunity Area Doncaster Primary Aspirations project, children at Sheep Dip Lane Academy have been finding out about careers and reflecting upon their aspirations for the future.

After listening to a range of volunteers they have realised that if you believe you can, you will and that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

To support this project, children in lower KS2 embarked on a giving back to the community fundraising mission to raise funds for the ‘Wonkey Donkey’ sanctuary.

The academy raised money for the sanctuary and have now adopted their own donkey

They organised raffles, enjoyed a cinema night and held crisp sales to raise funds.

As a result of this – school has now adopted their very own donkey, as well as raising a grand total of £518.06.

Deputy headteacher Alison Parkhurst said: “We are so proud of their efforts and commitment to supporting others. The children loved meeting the donkeys in real life, they were the talk of the school.”

The academy was visited by Wonky Donkey

