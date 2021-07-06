Adorable photos show what jobs Doncaster kids want when they grow up
Doncaster children have ambitions of becoming police officers, artists, actors and environmentalists.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 7:34 am
Take a look at these photos of children from Hill Top Academy.
They recently had a fancy dress day with the theme of come to school as the career you want when you’re older.
This has been part of a week long event where children have been exploring possible future jobs.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden editor.
Page 1 of 3