One of your five (stars) a day: Doncaster pupil-run café awarded five-star rating

This rating is great recognition of the dedication and high standards achieved by the team led by Maxine Farrell, Director of Cambeth Community Project, who alongside students and young people have run the café since it opened in September 2021.

The Bridge, which is part of the Nexus Multi Academy Trust, is a multi-agency Hub which offers SEND students from across the Trust a space in which to develop their employability skill and abilities whilst instilling them with the confidence and opportunities to enter the world of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Copper Pipe gives the students the opportunity to gain work experience within a real-life business. As part of their work at the café, students are immersed in every aspect of the business including, taking customers’ orders to food preparation, sales and wider business operations.

Food prepping at the cafe

As well as allowing the pupils to develop the knowledge and skills that will empower them to reach their potential, it also further expands their confidence and communication skills. In achieving this, the café supports The Bridge’s wider mission to bring the community together in a shared space, often hosting events open to the wider community, such as craft sessions and community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Receiving this food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency reflects the professionalism of this student-focussed business and is important for providing customers with the reassurance that the best possible hygiene standards are upheld. Additionally, a five-star rating indicates very good hygiene standards and is a key marketing tool for restaurants with 41-62 per cent of customers saying they check the hygiene rating of an establishment before choosing to purchase food from an establishment.

Jake, a Year 14 pupil at The Bridge said: “The food is amazing and the staff are really friendly. They are always happy to help and flexible to help us when we need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warren Carratt, CEO of Nexus Multi Academy Trust, said: “We are extraordinarily proud that The Copper Pipe has received this award and it can only be credited to the hard work and dedication of the Cambeth Community Project and the students, ably supported by the school staff. Their work in The Copper Pipe café exemplifies everything we’re trying to achieve at the Bridge.”