New partnership with CAST is fostering drama talent at Communication Specialist College Doncaster

Weekly drama sessions led by experts from Doncaster’s theatre, CAST, are taking place at the college, for students who are Deaf, hard of hearing or have communication difficulties including autism.

Emma Lucy, tutor from Communication Specialist College Doncaster said: “We are thrilled to be working with CAST to help our students to gain new skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the students are really enjoying their drama sessions each Friday and I am already seeing them becoming more confident in sharing their ideas and collaborating, which is fantastic.”

Students enjoying the drama sessions

CAST has worked closely with Doncaster Deaf Trust, Doncaster School for the Deaf and Communication Specialist College Doncaster for a number of years and this latest partnership will have a lasting impact on students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Clough, Cast’s Head of Participation, said: “The group is already working well together, and we hope to be able to build on these pilot sessions and work with the students in 2023.”