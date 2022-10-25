The three-year Raise a Reader initiative, which was announced last month, is supported by celebrities including Alesha Dixon and Louise Pentland and aims to provide children and young people with the tools and opportunities to become lifelong readers in the wake of the pandemic.

To address findings from new consumer and educator research exploring the barriers to becoming a life-long readers, the Raise a Reader campervan will visit ten locations across England with lower levels of literacy.

The campervan – packed full of free books, exciting activities, and engaging reading resources – will tour schools, bookshops and public spaces on a nationwide celebration of books and reading from Monday 31 October to Friday 11 November.

The campervan will visit Doncaster next month

The campervan will visit Doncaster on Tuesday, November 8, with Lou John – author of The Worry Jar, a picture book which teaches children to better manage their worries, and Head of Reading for Oxford University Press – visiting Bentley High Street Primary.

Leading OUP children’s authors and illustrators, such as illustrator of the iconic Winnie and Wilbur picture books Korky Paul and author of the global best-selling Isadora Moon series Harriet Muncaster, will join the tour at each further stop to inspire children with engaging workshops and storytelling sessions.

In addition, members of the OUP team will be sharing resources to help break down the barriers to reading for pleasure.

