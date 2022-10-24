News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Housing developer helps Doncaster children get home safe this winter

It’s Walk to School month and leading homebuilder, Miller Homes, is helping children travel to and from school safely, by donating high-vis vests to children local to its Simpson Park development in Harworth, as part of its Home Safe initiative

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 12:02pm

Children’s high-vis vests have been donated to the village school so that, as the morning and afternoon walks get a little darker, the bright yellow bibs will ensure the children are visible to drivers.

According to Government reports, the national average for children who walk to school is 46 per cent.

Read More
"A school at the heart of the community" - Doncaster academy deemed 'GOOD' by in...
Chris Carlin, Marketing Manager Miller Homes Yorkshire, gives high-vis vests to children from year R to year 6 at Harworth Primary School

Most Popular

Debbie Whittingham, of Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: “Getting to and from school is such an important part of a child’s daily routine and being active while doing it is great for their mental and physical wellbeing. Our Home Safe initiative is designed to help children to be as safe as possible on those journeys, educating them on the importance of being visible to other road users.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

Housing developerMiller HomesDoncasterHarworthGovernment