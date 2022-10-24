Children’s high-vis vests have been donated to the village school so that, as the morning and afternoon walks get a little darker, the bright yellow bibs will ensure the children are visible to drivers.

Debbie Whittingham, of Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: “Getting to and from school is such an important part of a child’s daily routine and being active while doing it is great for their mental and physical wellbeing. Our Home Safe initiative is designed to help children to be as safe as possible on those journeys, educating them on the importance of being visible to other road users.”