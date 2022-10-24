"A school at the heart of the community" - Doncaster academy deemed 'GOOD' by inspectors

It was deemed as ‘GOOD’ across all areas: “This is a school at the heart of its community”.

Ofsted said it recognised the positive relationships between staff and pupils, with “respect and care” at the core.

This contributes to the overall positive attitude to learning within the academy.

They went on: “Leaders have created a curriculum that is ambitious and engaging”, with relatable examples of real- life role models and how everyday actions can influence the world around them.”

Teaching is deemed consistent; across the academy, with teachers using the same methodologies so pupils have the ;best chance of understanding and remembering.

Assessment is used well to determine the areas which need revising, with all pupils including SEND being supported across the curriculum.

As with all academies across Delta Academies Trust, reading is given the highest priority so that children become fluent as soon as possible.

Inspiring book displays are found in each classroom with materials carefully chosen to help pupils understand issues such as diversity and discrimination.

The spokesman said: “Staff have high expectations of all pupils from the start.

"Early Years children follow routines to develop their independence and resilience" which sets them up for the rest of their learning journey at Montagu.

"Alongside the subject-focused curriculum, leaders place high importance on the personal development of pupils.

"The opportunities given to pupils involve taking on extra responsibilities and contributing to the academy and local community.

“Safeguarding is also taken seriously, with regular training and clear systems throughout the academy. This is also conveyed by the pupils, who understand how to stay and

mentally healthy, including staying safe online.”

Staff say that workload and wellbeing is carefully considered and they feel supported in their curriculum delivery.

David Longley, Head of Academy at Montagu, commented: “We are delighted with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection, which reflects the hard work and commitment of

everyone in our school community to ensure that our children receive high quality education they deserve.”