Edlington students visit House of Lords

Students from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy in Edlington joined over 400 other pupils from across the UK in London, on Thursday 12 June, when they visited the House of Lords for its popular ‘Learn with the Lords Day’.

During the visit, students were given a tour of the Houses of Parliament and learnt about the role the House of Lords has in the passing of laws, holding the government to account and making recommendations on a range of topics through its committee work.

The event concluded with a question and answer session with Member of the House of Lords and former MP, Lord Hayward.