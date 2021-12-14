Doncaster secondary school recognised for its outstanding careers work

Outwood Academy Danum, based on Armthorpe Road, has been awarded the national Quality in Careers Standard. This is awarded to schools and education providers who can demonstrate the importance they place on careers and how they support students to make decisions about their life after school.

Jayne Gaunt, Principal at Outwood Academy Danum, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for our continual work to improve the chances and opportunities of all the students. I am proud of our staff for their hard work in helping us achieve this accreditation.”

For schools in the country, there is a statutory duty to ‘secure independent careers guidance’ for all students from year 8 onwards and the Government also recommends that all schools should be required to work towards the national Quality in Careers Standard.

Students celebrate success

Achieving the national Quality in Careers Standard shows the team at Outwood Academy Danum embrace, promote and endorse quality careers education and recognise the part it plays in the overall success of the school and its students.

The school offers a range of activities to introduce students to the world of work and help them make decisions about life after school and prepare them for the challenges they are likely to face in the future.

In its report, the school was praised for introducing a careers learning folder for each student, held by the form tutors, which contains students’ work on their career plans, and research on how they can fulfil these plans, and their summary of guidance from their careers adviser interviews.

Jayne added: “At Outwood, we recognise the importance of preparing students for their future careers and we want to do everything we can to ensure they leave us with the best possible chances.”

This success for the school comes shortly after it was awarded the Inclusion Quality Mark Award by IQM, and achieved Bronze Status by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health Award.

The national Quality in Careers Standard awarded under licence by Ixion (Part of the Shaw Trust Group).