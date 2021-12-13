New library for Doncaster primary school thanks to Chase Rewarding Futures initiative

Recently launched digital bank Chase has unveiled a major investment in children’s literacy in the UK in the form of an initial £1 million commitment to improve library and reading spaces in primary schools in partnership with the National Literacy Trust and supported by publisher Penguin Random House UK. The initial £1 million commitment announced today, marks the launch of a series of community focussed investments from Chase in the UK, as part of its Chase Rewarding Futures initiative. Further detail on the Chase Rewarding Futures initiative will be revealed over the coming months.

Denaby Main Primary Academy in Doncaster has become the first school to benefit from the Chase Rewarding Futures initiative.

The commitment from Chase, the digital bank, in partnership with the National Literacy Trust (NLT) and supported by Penguin Random House UK, has been used to transform an underused central area into a space that puts reading at the heart of the school.

The transformation includes new modular furniture, shelving, a display space, a space for parents to meet and be involved with their child’s reading and a gathering space for events such as author visits. The new library has benefited from 500 new books, e-readers, and audio books.

Local artist, author, and NLT Doncaster Hub manager, Philip Sheppard, created a mural for the library depicting a local street scene from his children’s book series ‘Discover Doncaster’.

Teachers at the school will receive bespoke training to equip them with strategies to create a culture of reading for pleasure in the school community, expand their knowledge of children’s literature, and support to maintain the reading spaces as hubs of imagination and creativity.

Families and carers of children at the school will be provided with guidance and advice on how to support their children with reading, as well as invitations to special community and school literacy events, and author readings.