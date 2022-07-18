Doncaster schoolchildren prove they're waste warriors and scoop a £3,000 sustainability prize

The prize money is part of the super sustainable brand’s Community Compost competition – a nationwide initiative taking a hands-on approach to get kids (and parents alike) doing the easiest thing they can do to reduce waste and save our planet – composting.

In fact, new research reveals that although 70 per cent of Brits say they want to do their bit to help the planet, 62 per cent still aren’t composting.

Over 100 schools applied to be part of the Community Compost competition – which saw the Modern Milkman gift 20 schools across the country with their very own compost heap, alongside everything they needed to get started on turning their waste into wonder.

The primary school saved an incredible 8,992 scraps of waste

Over the past few months, the little eco-warriors at Tickhill St Mary’s have been saving their scraps – from lunchtime snacks to parents’ peelings – to fend off stiff competition from 19 other schools and be crowned Waste Warriors.

In total, they’ve saved over 8,900 scraps, including plenty of eggshells, tea bags, potato peelings and even some brussels sprouts (which we imagine most little ones were happy to see on the heap!).

Speaking on the win, Janet Sanderson, headteacher at Tickhill St Mary’s Primary School said: “We are delighted to have won the Modern Milkman composting competition/

"This event really engaged the children, staff and parents and our compost bin filled up in record time. The children enjoyed recording the amount of waste brought in and this was a good chance to use their maths skills in an everyday situation.

Tickhill St Mary's Church of England Primary and Nursery School - Modern Milkman Compost Heap - Waste Warriors of 2022

“We hope to use our prize money to investigate solar and/or wind power to get electricity to our Forest School cabin. This will continue to teach the children about sustainability and renewable energy.

“Thank you, Modern Milkman!”

Speaking on the initiative, Simon Mellin, Founder & CEO of The Modern Milkman, said: “Our aim for the Community Compost campaign was to show kids, teachers and parents just how easy it is to start composting.

Waste warriors!

"We believe that being sustainable should be convenient – through initiatives like this we can make it simple for people to help the environment – starting with those most impressionable.

“We’re really impressed with all the schools’ composting efforts so far – it was no easy feat to choose just one school as a winner.

“Although the competition has come to an end – their eco-missions most certainly have not. All of the schools have been gifted their heaps permanently, meaning that teachers can continue to teach future generations how they can reduce waste and keep their planet safe. We hope they can inspire the rest of their family to do the same.”

The Modern Milkman delivers fresh milk, groceries, and cleaning products directly to consumers’ doors via an easy-to-use app -offering a convenient way for Brits to adopt a more eco-friendly lifestyle to preserve our planet’s resources. All of its drinks come in returnable glass bottles, which are collected, washed, and reused. When the infrastructure for return and reuse isn’t in place, any other packaging is home-compostable or recyclable!