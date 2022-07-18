Police investigation continues as Doncaster school responds after boy, 9, is sexually assaulted

Police are investigating after receiving a report of a sexual assault on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

In a letter sent out by Saltersgate Junior School in Scawsby, headteacher Mr Chambers said: “We are aware of a social media post that has been shared amongst our school community over recent days and wanted to address this with you directly.

"I understand that the content of the post will have been distressing and may have caused you concern, but we want to assure all parents/carers that we have robust safeguarding procedures in place and the safety of your child is our our number one priority.

Saltersgate Junior School

“As you will appreciate we cannot share any specific information about individual incidents but as with all concerns we receive from children, staff and parents we are taking this incredibly seriously and working with all the key partners; Early Help, Social Care, Doncaster Local Authority including the Designated Safeguarding Officer and Head of Learning Provision, and South Yorkshire Police to support this involved.”

It then goes on to urge people not to specuate as to the nature of the incident or share comments on social media because of the legal implications due to the age of the child iinvolved.

A Force spokesman said: “Officers have investigated the report, working with the victim and his family, as well as the suspects and their families.

“An investigation is underway

“All individuals involved are below the age of criminal responsibility.”