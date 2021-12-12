Doncaster school children enjoyed a creative writing programme that they will never forget

Pupils at Edenthorpe Hall Academy have taken part in a six week immersive creative writing programme.

The ‘Chapter and Verse’ programme was devised and led by literary charity Grimm and Co.

Michelle Cockayne, headteacher of Edenthorpe Hall Academy, said: “It was an absolute joy to see our pupils participate in the programme.

“Every single one of them was buzzing with excitement at being able to be inside the apothecary, and they seized the opportunity to be creative and come up with new stories.

“Here at Edenthorpe Hall we seek to inspire creativity as much as possible, and there is no better initiative to help our pupils find their artistic voice than Grimm and Co.”

Grimm and Co took pupils on a fantastical adventure using classic stories such as Narnia to inspire new tales of fiction.

Gemma Thornton, creative learning manager at Grimm and Co, said: “We had the most wonderful time at Edenthorpe Hall Academy.

“The pupils were engaged, thoughtful and incredibly creative, and it was a joy to see and hear the work that they produced throughout the day.

“At the end of the celebration event, when almost all the children performed their work, they all said the experience has changed the way they feel about writing.

“It was incredibly special to hear, in their own words, the impact this project has had.”

The school recorded the children performing their work so that parents could enjoy their words at home.

The creative writing programme was able to go ahead as Astrea Academy Trust and Grimm and Co successfully secured a £150,000 grant from the Paul Hamlyn Foundation’s Teacher Development Fund.

The money is to go towards installing a love of writing into pupils at the trust’s eight schools over the next two years.

Rowena Hackwood, CEO of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “This innovative programme will hugely benefit our students at Edenthorpe Hall Academy.

“These memorable experiences are those which are usually only afforded by independent schools.

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to roll the programme out to our pupils and in time to our other primary schools in South Yorkshire.

“Today is just the beginning - as we continue to work with Grimm and Co to provide immersive experiences, we will unleash the creative skills of our children in the years to come.”