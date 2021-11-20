The countdown to Christmas has begun in Doncaster with lots of festive activities

Kicking off the main events will be the DN Festival of Light at the Doncaster Minster running between November 25 and 28.

There will be vintage fairground rides in the Market square and a Christmas trial around various town centre locations from November 26 to 28.

Other highlights include winter cabins at Clock Corner which will host a number of small business retailers and street entertainment.

They will operate every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from November 26 onwards.

On the evening of December 20 there will be carols, a brass band, choirs, dance and illumination around the Christmas Tree in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

Full list of events here:

RSPCA Christmas Fair - November 20 at New Hall Bawtry

Christmas Fair - November 21 at Boston Park Farm

DN Festival of Light - November 25 to 28 at Doncaster Minster

Enchanted North - November 26 to December 24 at Thornhurst Manor

Aladdin - November 26 to December 31 at Cast

Winter Illuminations - November 18 to January 9 at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Handmade Doncaster Christmas Showcases - November 27 to December 2

Christmas Adventure Quest - November 4, 10, 11, 18, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, December 1, January 2 at Brodsworth Hall and Gardens

Askern Christmas Market - November 28 at Askern Lake

Christmas Fair in aid of Weston Park Cancer Charity - November 28, 29 at Best Western Premier Mount Pleasant Hotel

Mexborough Christmas Lights Switch On - December 2 at Mexborough Market

Christmas Live - December 18 at Doncaster Racecourse

Visit Santa at Lakeside Village - December 2 to 24 at Lakeside Village

Owston Hall Christmas Fair - December 4,5 at Owston Hall

Christmas Fair - December 5 at Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club

Bawtry Christmas Event - December 5 at Bawtry Town Centre

Doncaster College Christmas Market - December 8 at Doncaster College

Christmas Jumper Race Day - December 10,11 at Doncaster Racecourse

Alice in Wonderland Panto - December 11 to 31 at Doncaster Little Theatre

Christmas Fair at Yorkshire Wildlife Park - December 11, 12, 18, 19 at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Doncaster Santa Dash - December 11 at Sandall Park

Christmas at the Farm - December 18 to 22 at Boston Park Farm

Charity Christmas Concert - December 18 at Doncaster Minster

Christmas 90s party - December 18 at Doncaster Dome

Festive Race Day - December 29 at Doncaster Racecourse