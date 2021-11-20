The countdown to Christmas has begun in Doncaster with lots of festive activities
There are going to be plenty of fun festive events in Doncaster this year from fairs to carols and even vintage fairground rides.
Kicking off the main events will be the DN Festival of Light at the Doncaster Minster running between November 25 and 28.
There will be vintage fairground rides in the Market square and a Christmas trial around various town centre locations from November 26 to 28.
Other highlights include winter cabins at Clock Corner which will host a number of small business retailers and street entertainment.
They will operate every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from November 26 onwards.
On the evening of December 20 there will be carols, a brass band, choirs, dance and illumination around the Christmas Tree in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.
Full list of events here:
RSPCA Christmas Fair - November 20 at New Hall Bawtry
Christmas Fair - November 21 at Boston Park Farm
DN Festival of Light - November 25 to 28 at Doncaster Minster
Enchanted North - November 26 to December 24 at Thornhurst Manor
Aladdin - November 26 to December 31 at Cast
Winter Illuminations - November 18 to January 9 at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Handmade Doncaster Christmas Showcases - November 27 to December 2
Christmas Adventure Quest - November 4, 10, 11, 18, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, December 1, January 2 at Brodsworth Hall and Gardens
Askern Christmas Market - November 28 at Askern Lake
Christmas Fair in aid of Weston Park Cancer Charity - November 28, 29 at Best Western Premier Mount Pleasant Hotel
Mexborough Christmas Lights Switch On - December 2 at Mexborough Market
Christmas Live - December 18 at Doncaster Racecourse
Visit Santa at Lakeside Village - December 2 to 24 at Lakeside Village
Owston Hall Christmas Fair - December 4,5 at Owston Hall
Christmas Fair - December 5 at Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club
Bawtry Christmas Event - December 5 at Bawtry Town Centre
Doncaster College Christmas Market - December 8 at Doncaster College
Christmas Jumper Race Day - December 10,11 at Doncaster Racecourse
Alice in Wonderland Panto - December 11 to 31 at Doncaster Little Theatre