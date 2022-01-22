Doncaster pupils do their bit for the environment with a new 'Superbin'

As part of their regular lessons, pupils at Southfield Primary in Armthorpe undertook a project focusing on the local environment and its impact on the wider world.

Key Stage 1 lead and Year 2 teacher Mrs Andrea Frost said: “This really sparked their imagination to become 'Change Makers'.

"Two pupils, Millie and Mackenzie noticed a great deal of litter on Tranmoor Lane as they rode their scooters to school each morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southfield Primary's Millie Wareham, eight, and Mackenzie Malton, seven, pictured with Bitter the Litter Critter. Picture: NDFP-18-01-22-SuperBin 2-NMSY

"They asked if we could do something about it. We spent a morning litter picking and wrote to Armthorpe Parish Council to ask if they would provide a bin.

"Lynne Donald from Armthorpe PC visited and got the ball rolling after children provided her with leaflets they had produced promoting the three Rs (Reuse, Reduce, Recycle).

"We then received the installation of the Superbin which has a locker at the back for storing litter-pickers,bags and gloves. So not just an ordinary bin!”

Lea Predley, Armthorpe Parish Council Community Clean-Up Champ, Bitter the Litter Critter Mascot, Andrea Frost, Key Stage One lead and Year Two teacher, pictured with year three children outside Southfield Primary School by the Superbin. Picture: NDFP-18-01-22-SuperBin 1-NMSY

The school holds the key to the bin and the children have the responsibility for monitoring it and making sure it is topped up.

Mrs Frost added: “Moving forward the children are going to work with Community Clean Up Champion Lea.”

A spokesman for Superbin said: “It is an invention that's supporting councils and volunteers in the fight against litter, a combination of a large covered litter bin, locked toolbox with advertising and public notice frames.

“We're very proud to be working with Keep Britain Tidy and that Superbin is manufactured in the UK.”