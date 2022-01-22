Doncaster pupils do their bit for the environment with a new 'Superbin'
Children at a Doncaster primary school have been doing their bit for the environment by learning all about reducing, reusing and recycling, and installing a new ‘Superbin’.
As part of their regular lessons, pupils at Southfield Primary in Armthorpe undertook a project focusing on the local environment and its impact on the wider world.
Key Stage 1 lead and Year 2 teacher Mrs Andrea Frost said: “This really sparked their imagination to become 'Change Makers'.
"Two pupils, Millie and Mackenzie noticed a great deal of litter on Tranmoor Lane as they rode their scooters to school each morning.
"They asked if we could do something about it. We spent a morning litter picking and wrote to Armthorpe Parish Council to ask if they would provide a bin.
"Lynne Donald from Armthorpe PC visited and got the ball rolling after children provided her with leaflets they had produced promoting the three Rs (Reuse, Reduce, Recycle).
"We then received the installation of the Superbin which has a locker at the back for storing litter-pickers,bags and gloves. So not just an ordinary bin!”
The school holds the key to the bin and the children have the responsibility for monitoring it and making sure it is topped up.
Mrs Frost added: “Moving forward the children are going to work with Community Clean Up Champion Lea.”
A spokesman for Superbin said: “It is an invention that's supporting councils and volunteers in the fight against litter, a combination of a large covered litter bin, locked toolbox with advertising and public notice frames.
“We're very proud to be working with Keep Britain Tidy and that Superbin is manufactured in the UK.”