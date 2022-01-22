Doncaster children celebrate Winnie-the-Pooh day with author event and workshops

The national event featured Jane Riordan, author of Winnie-the-Pooh: Once There Was a Bear.

Jane took thousands of children back to where it all began as her book, illustrated by Mark Burgess, explores the time when Winnie-the-Pooh was originally purchased for a baby Christopher Robin.

All schools attending the event were given access to a brand new activity pack created and generously donated by HarperCollins.

Five of the National Literacy Trust’s regional campaigns, including Doncaster Stories, also received 1,000 copies of the children’s classic Winnie-the-Pooh: The Best Bear in all the World.

The books are being gifted via schools, foodbanks, and the children’s ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Doncaster Adult, Family and Community Learning also ran a week of Winnie-the-Pooh workshops across local Family Hubs. Doncaster Stories provided all those who attended with a free book and an activity pack to help support children’s literacy from home.

Families in Doncaster can still join in with celebrations by downloading the Winnie-the-Pooh day activity pack from the National Literacy Trust website.

Phil Sheppard, Senior Project Officer for Doncaster Stories said: “It was great to see so many Doncaster children take part in the national event as it was an exciting opportunity to meet an author. Lots of us enjoyed Winnie-the-Pooh as a child so this is a story that can bring families together and spark a love of reading among young children today. ”

For more information please visit doncasterstories.org.uk and for more about the activities that took place visit literacytrust.org.uk/winniethepooh2022