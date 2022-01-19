Doncaster children invited to take part in music sessions with professional musicians

Doncaster Music Education Hub is working with music professionals from darts to provide a fun experience for children ages eight to 12.

The group will be able to explore playing drums, guitars, bass, synths and percussion.

They will develop jamming and listening skills by playing with others.

The sessions are open to children ages eight to 12.

Sessions will run from 4.15pm to 5.30pm on Thursdays from January 20 to February 10.

There are also DJ music sessions for children aged eight to 12 to create their own beats.

The beginners guide will teach children how to mix music and explore different styles.

These sessions will run from 4.15pm to 5.30pm on Thursdays between February 24 to March 17.

At the end of the final sessions for both groups, there will be a mini sharing for parents and carers where the children will show off their new musical skills.

Both groups will be hosted at The Point on South Parade in Doncaster Town Centre.

The sessions are free to attend but places are limited.

If you want to book Band Basics click here or DJ Basics click here.