Doncaster children invited to take part in music sessions with professional musicians

The sessions will show children what it is like to be in a band and teach them how to play a variety of instruments.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 9:50 am

Doncaster Music Education Hub is working with music professionals from darts to provide a fun experience for children ages eight to 12.

The group will be able to explore playing drums, guitars, bass, synths and percussion.

They will develop jamming and listening skills by playing with others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The sessions are open to children ages eight to 12.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster Council get 'verbal assurance' from government over £3m investigation ...

Sessions will run from 4.15pm to 5.30pm on Thursdays from January 20 to February 10.

There are also DJ music sessions for children aged eight to 12 to create their own beats.

The beginners guide will teach children how to mix music and explore different styles.

These sessions will run from 4.15pm to 5.30pm on Thursdays between February 24 to March 17.

At the end of the final sessions for both groups, there will be a mini sharing for parents and carers where the children will show off their new musical skills.

Both groups will be hosted at The Point on South Parade in Doncaster Town Centre.

The sessions are free to attend but places are limited.

If you want to book Band Basics click here or DJ Basics click here.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterLiam HodenThe Point