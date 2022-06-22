The Sandy Lane school’s eco council worked hard to create their design and four Year 5 pupils presented their design to a panel at the Ikea Distribution Centre, similar to Dragon’s Den.

The pupils received a surprise visit from Ikea Community Co-worker Michael Axe who called into an online assembly as COVID restrictions were still in place to present a cheque for £2,000 for their ‘Happy Hideaway’ design.

Year 5 pupils Isla, Esme, Jude & Ivy with their winning cheque for £2,000

Mrs Johnson the school eco lead and site supervisor Mr Brewster have been working hard to bring the design to life.

Kev Baker of Red Viking Rail provided free materials and labour to create a stone path in around the Happy Hideaway saving a vast amount of money meaning

more of the Ikea prize money can be spent on a pergola and plants.

The Happy Hideaway will be ready for all pupils to enjoy after the summer holidays.