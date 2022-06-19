Chess was the name of the game for a group of Doncaster schoolchildren

Pupils from a Doncaster primary school recently took part in regional chess competition – their first time in taking part.

By Stephanie Bateman
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 3:16 pm
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 3:16 pm

Nine children from Windhill Primary School qualified for the Yorkshire Megafinal after practicing hard at the school's chess club, which is supported by the Doncaster and District Chess Association.

The event was held at Bootham School in York and there were 120 entries in total.

The whole team (back from left) Blake, Alek, Ana, Harry, and Samuel, and (front from left) Eduard, Amelia, Zachary, and Mena

A spokesman said: “They did amazingly well considering it was their first ever tournament/event.”

To find out more about junior chess visit http://www.yorkshirejuniorchess.co.uk/

Competitor Ana
Amelia
