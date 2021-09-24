Doncaster primary school pupils become ‘mini police officers’

Mini Police is a community cohesion project that has been running in primary schools in South Yorkshire.

Ten Year 5 pupils who completed successful applications signed up to take part and they started their first Induction on Wednesday 15th September where they were handed their Mini Police uniforms and certificate.

The school launched the mini police scheme with the support of local PCSO Emma Langstaff. Its aim is to engage with youngsters to build better relationships and to give pupils a taste of what being a police officer is like.

PCSO Langstaff said: “ I love working with the children at Hexthorpe Primary, helping build confidence whilst teaching them new skills. They always have lots of questions for me.”

School Principal Jeni Harrison added: “This is a fantastic project to further extend our work with the community but also to raise the aspirations of the children.”

All Year 5 children were initially invited to apply to the role which will see police officers, police staff and other agencies working with them and teaching them various important messages.

The 10 mini officers will then have the responsibility of delivering the messages to the rest of the school.

This could include the role of the Police, other emergency services and monitoring the parking and the speed of vehicles around the school. They will also be helping at community events such as summer fairs and community litter picks.