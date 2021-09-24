Doncaster firefighters called out to two deliberate fires
Firefighters from Edlington were called to Athelstane Road in Conisbrough at 7.50pm last night (Thursday).
Friday, 24th September 2021, 1:33 pm
Upon arrival they found some loose rubbish alight in the garden of a property.
This was dealt with by 8.29pm and is thought to have been started deliberately.
Firefighters from Edlington were called to St Johns Road in Edlington at 9.18pm.
They found two wheelie bins on fire in a park.
This was dealt with by 9.39pm and is thought to have been started deliberately.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.