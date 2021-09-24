Upon arrival they found some loose rubbish alight in the garden of a property.

This was dealt with by 8.29pm and is thought to have been started deliberately.

Two more deliberate fires

Firefighters from Edlington were called to St Johns Road in Edlington at 9.18pm.

They found two wheelie bins on fire in a park.

This was dealt with by 9.39pm and is thought to have been started deliberately.

