Doncaster primary academy confirmed as ‘Good’ in latest Ofsted Inspection

In its report Ofsted recognised the hard work from senior leadership to make the academy a welcoming school with a rich and varied curriculum.

Inspectors highlighted many impressive areas of school life in the report, they spoke highly of the strong team ethos in the school where all staff are given quality pastoral support.

Ofsted noted that middle leaders play a significant role in the school’s progress, enabled by comprehensive professional development opportunities being made available to all staff.

The report remarks on how the strong relationships between staff and pupils are a key feature of school life.

Inspectors said that at Intake Primary, pupils are happy, feel valued and cared for.

They noted the diverse nature of the school body, and pupils understand that their friends have different cultural and religious experiences to their own.

Ofsted inspectors were impressed with how the academy nurtures pupils to develop outside of the classroom.

Stating that the work to enhance pupils’ spiritual, moral, social, and cultural development is of a high quality.

As a result of this, pupils learn to respect and accept people who may be different to them.

Impressed by the academic progress made by pupils, the inspector commented that school leaders have developed an ambitious curriculum that provides pupils with a broad range of knowledge and experiences.

School leaders have ensured that reading is at the heart of the curriculum.

Subject leads have invested in a broad range of stories and texts to help pupils develop a love of reading.

In the early years, adults use the ‘favorite five’ books effectively to introduce children to storytelling language.

The school was praised for the introduction of a new phonics scheme of work, which has ensured that all pupils have the knowledge and skills that they need to become fluent readers.

Prompt sheets for each topic area help pupils to understand the important knowledge and vocabulary they need to remember.

Helen Broad, Principal at Intake Primary Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust said: “We are extremely pleased that Ofsted has recognised that we continue to be a ‘Good’ school.

"The report rightly acknowledges the efforts we are making to provide an exceptional education for our pupils both inside and out of the classroom.

“Although this is good news for our academy and our community, our work does not stop at the end of an inspection, and we continue to work diligently to ensure we continue to promote excellence in our teaching and learning, as well as supporting our children outside of the classroom.”

Rowena Hackworth, CEO of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to Helen and her team on this excellent outcome. It is clear that school leaders and staff at Intake have gone the extra mile to make the school the best it can be, and any recognition of their hard work and tenacity is fantastic.

“At Astrea we want all children to learn, thrive and lead successful lives. I am proud to see that the team at Intake is making that a reality for our pupils.”