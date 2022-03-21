Race car revs in to inspire Doncaster college students

The race car, from University of Sheffield’s Formula Student team, Sheffield Formula Racing, will be brought to Doncaster UTC later this week.

Students will have the opportunity to learn about what goes into designing and building the car, including the engineering behind it, and the chance to sit in the driver's seat.

Sheffield Formula Racing brings together university undergraduate engineering students from every year of study from departments including mechanical, aerospace, electrical and electronic, to design and build a race car.

The race car

The team is assisted by local businesses including Doncaster-based precision engineering company Agemaspark. For the past eight years, Agemaspark has helped the team develop and manufacture steering and suspension components worth several thousand pounds.

Doncaster UTC integrates technical, practical and academic learning for 13-18-year-olds. Students are allowed to follow a chosen specialism in engineering or creative and digital technologies while studying GCSEs, A Levels and developing employability skills.

Paul Stockhill, vice chair of Doncaster UTC and managing director at Agemaspark, said: "We're looking forward to welcoming the Sheffield Formula Student team and their race car to Doncaster UTC later this month.

"At Agemaspark we are passionate about innovative ideas in engineering and the race car offers Doncaster UTC students an invaluable learning opportunity to see the sorts of innovations that are possible.

“The car and the team will be joining us following an appearance at be Get up to Speed in Rotherham.”