Doncaster college helps to get hundreds of young people into apprenticeship roles

The challenge ‘100 Apprentices in 100 Days’ started back in May of 2021 at Doncaster College.

They managed to not only hit that target by September 2021 but double it.

200 young people have started apprenticeships thanks to the challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

200 new apprenticeships have started.

Jill Cooper, executive director of employer engagement and projects at Doncaster College, said: “We are delighted that so many employers have responded to the challenge both from ourselves and in response to their own business needs to recruit and progress staff through the use of apprenticeships.

“From school leavers to senior managers, our offer targets key sectors locally and we are seeing substantial growth in areas such as engineering, manufacturing, construction, and the health and business support sectors.

“If we had one request it would be that more individuals, of all ages, also look at apprenticeships as a fantastic start to their career or a way to find progression with their existing or a new employer, as we have consistent fantastic vacancies that people can apply for.”

The high new number of apprentices could not come at a better time.

The impact of Covid-19 on young people has meant less job opportunities.

To combat this the college will continue to work with employers to encourage them to take on even more trainees and apprentices.

If you are interested in recruiting an apprentice for your business or want to find out more about apprenticeships for yourself you can contact the college by calling 01301 553553 or email [email protected]