The children revealed two fact file information boards showing their work based around the Savannah and Antarctica regions.

The pupils researched the animals and their habitats which then led them to creat fact files and art work for the information boards.

The pupils - Charlie, Archie, Billy, Ellie, Toby, Harry, Daisy and Tiana - with their information boards

The boards will take pride of place within Flamingo Land zoo inn North Yorkshire for the entire summer for the general public to enjoy.