Doncaster children have been inspired by the phenomenal UK athletes in the 2020 Olympics

Active Fusion is a Doncaster sports charity who focus on helping children build a positive connection with exercise.

This summer they have been running camps where the children have been taken over with Olympic fever.

Children at summer camp cheering for Team GB.

Jack Ireland, from Active Fusion, said: “Our Fusion Camps are here not only to keep children physically active, but to give them the opportunity to find love for sport.

“The Olympics have played a huge part in making sport accessible for all and it continues to showcase the talent, ambition and resilience of some of the world’s top athletes.

“Team GB athletes are an inspiration to us all, proving yet again that if you persevere, you can achieve anything.

“The children have loved watching the athletes on our camps across Doncaster.”

Children have been taking part in Olympic themed activities and have even been joined by former Olympic athletes Craig Heap and Sarah Stevenson.

They of course have been cheering on their heroes on the big screen including Taekwondo star Bradly Sinden who won a silver medal.

Children at the camps have lots to look forward to once the Olympics are over.

Jack said: “There will be a host of activities from 90 Minute Music, award-winning filmmaker Wayne Sables, former World Karate Champion Kat Fewster, Jowanna Bedford, Scotty’s Heroes and Jake Prime.

“With an estimated 550 children looking to experience fun, engaging and enriching activities on our camps, Active Fusion coaches are determined to make this summer more memorable than the last.”