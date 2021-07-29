School leavers at Campsmount Academy in 2020 were disappointed at missing out on their leavers prom, which was rearranged and then cancelled three times due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Joanne Moon, owner of the Lakeside Cafe at Askern, decided that she would make sure that the teenagers got the opportunity to dress up in their prom outfits and make special memories.

Ellece Wilson, one of the prom attendees, said: “Thank you to Joanne Moon from all of us from Year 11, 2020.

“Thank you for taking the time to give us an amazing night so we didn’t go without a prom.

“We appreciate all the hard work and effort you put into the planning of it all.

“Joanne - you are a legend.”

Joanne approached Askern Town Council who gave her free use of the function room in Alexander house - she catered the event for free and other local businesses soon started to offer their help.

Val Lind offered to decorate the bridge at Askern Lake so that prom goers would have a great backdrop for photos.

Wain’s Butchers, Get in the Spirit, Teasdale Bakery, Special Occasions and many residents donated their time and money to make this prom happen.

Cllr Derek Collins, Nick Lankey and John Smith of Askern Camera Club photographed the event.

There were luxury and vintage cars loaned to the event including a Rolls Royce and a Ferrari.

The prom took place on Saturday, July 24 and there were about 100 prom guests.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. Lovely dresses Prom goers showing off their frocks. Photo: Derek Collins Buy photo

2. Smiles all round These teens almost didn't get to have a prom. Photo: Derek Collins Buy photo

3. Prom backdrop Askern Lake was a great prom photo backdrop. Photo: Derek Collins Buy photo

4. Old school Some prom goers dressed up like the Peaky Blinders. Photo: Derek Collins Buy photo