Doncaster academy unveils its new vending machine as part of World Book Day activities

Students across key stages three and four have taken part in a range of book related activities as part of their World Book Day celebrations.

Mrs Stuart, the Associate Assistant Vice Principal for English and reading, highlighted just how important reading is at the academy: "Here at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, we believe that every teacher is a teacher of reading.

"Reading is the key to unlocking the door for our students to lead successful and fulfilling lives."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Carter, teacher of English, all the World Book Day competition winners, and Lucy Stuart, AAVP English and Reading

With this in mind, the academy devoted this week to celebrating and promoting reading.

Studies show that the number of people who are reading for pleasure is declining and is at its lowest since 2005.

To make sure that the students at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy develop a true love for books and reading, the academy put on a range of book related activities and competitions for the students.

Teachers have been overwhelmed with the number of entries for the book bingo and ‘design a book cover’ competitions.

Year 9 writing workshop with Olivia Jones

As a result of these competitions, a lot of students have been rewarded with house points and tokens for the brand-new book vending machine, which was officially opened by creative director of the Doncapolitan, Olivia Jones.

To buy a book from the vending machine, students can either earn House Points to exchange for a token, or they can purchase a token for £4.50.

As well as this, the winners of the book cover design competition will have their designs displayed in Waterstones in the Frenc​hgate Centre.

The book vending machine

To bring the week’s events to a close, the English department arranged for Olivia Jones to spend the morning at the academy delivering assemblies, writing workshops, and the all-important opening of the book vending machine.

This week has been a real celebration of books and reading at the academy, and staff are certain that the week will prove to be the catalyst for increasing the levels of reading for pleasure at the academy, as well as being a part of the academy's vision of "Delivering exceptional learning experiences that enable all young people to thrive in a competitive world and lead successful and fulfilling lives."

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.