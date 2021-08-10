Students at Trinity Academy had a great day as 95 per cent progress on to their first choice destinations.

Principal Wendy Adenji said: “I’d like to congratulate every student on this considerable achievement and to thank their teachers and tutors for all the many hours of lessons and extra support they’ve given.”

Almost a quarter of the Year 13 students have earned places at Russell Group universities, including four at Durham.

Pupils picking up results at Trinity Academy.

Five students have achieved an average grade of an A* – Hannah Jackson, Amy Butler, Katie Rafferty, Liberty Boyer and Amy Stewart.

Paul Flint, director of the sixth form since 2016, said: “In what has been a difficult year for our students, it is once again great that so many have achieved excellent grades and will progress to their first choice university courses.

"Trinity Sixth Form prides itself on supporting each and every student onto their next step, whether that be Fine Art, Japanese, Diagnostic Radiography, Chemical and Nuclear Engineering, or anything in between.”

Amy Butler picking up her results from Trinity Academy.

Assistant head of the sixth for Luke Fowle said: “We strive to support our students in the best way possible and leave no stone unturned to help all out students achieve academic success.”

Jack Farling, student who will go onto the University of Sheffield to study Japanese, said: “There is no way I would have made it though this far to complete my A Levels if it wasn’t for the support I have received from my teachers and the pastoral staff at Trinity Sixth Form.

"They have all helped me to pass with flying colours and I cannot thank them enough.

Pupils at Outwood Academy in Adwick have been celebrating their results.

Zak Scott, Kieron Stuart, Ketan McHale, Aleksy Marzec of Astrea Academy.

40 per cent of grades were B or higher.

Andy Scruby, Principal, said: “Today has been a great opportunity to celebrate the partnered success of students and their teachers.

"Despite the challenges of the last 18 months, students have been an absolute credit to themselves, the academy and their families.

"We are all extremely proud of them and wish them all the best for their next steps and we are excited to see what they achieve in the future.

Pupils at South Axholme Academy hugging on results day.

Emma Charlton will be going to University of Leeds to Midwifery – she achieved two A’s a B and a distinction in her results.

She said: “I am really happy with my grades.

"It’s been a tough year, for everyone, but the hard work has really paid off.

"The staff at the school have been great with us, and it was nice to celebrate with them today.

"I'll miss school but I’m excited to start my midwifery course.”

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal Secondary at Outwood, said: “I am so proud of our students and staff for their resilience and just phenomenal efforts during this extremely challenging time.

The results are in.

"It is fantastic to see the wonderful success stories across the academy, but these student successes would not have been possible without the brilliant support of their teachers.

"It really is a team effort and I am delighted for our students.

"I wish them all the best in the future.”

Astrea Academy Woodfields is celebrating their success in vocational qualifications.

Jess Bain, head of the sixth form, said: “This has been a really tough year for our students but they have shown great maturity and determination to succeed.

"Our dedicated tutors have given 100 per cent in helping each student achieve their potential, providing opportunities to develop outside the classroom, despite the limitations of the pandemic, and setting ambitious goals that students have snatched with both hands.

"These results are testimony to everyone’s hard work, but especially that of our students, who deserve all our congratulations.

Adam Atkinson, Principal, said: “Congratulations to all Woodfield students, who should be very proud of all they have achieved during a very difficult year.

"Supported by our staff, who worked tirelessly to provide high quality teaching and learning throughout the school closures, students are now ready to take their next exciting step into the future and we wish them every success.”

Rowena Hackwood, CEO of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to all our students, who have shown great courage and commitment to keep working throughout the disruption of the pandemic.

"We strive to provide an excellent education and to inspire our students to achieve their very best.

"Our determination has not been diminished by Covid-19 and it’s wonderful to see the hard work of students and staff pay off in these results – with many Doncaster youngsters celebrating exceptional results, places on prized courses and prestigious work placements.”

Outwood Academy Danum is proud hat 64 per cent of grades achieved have been A* to B or equivalent.

All of the students who sought a place at university have been successful.

Jayne Gaunt, Principal at Outwood Academy Danum, said: “The determination of our students over the course of the pandemic has been inspirational.

"Despite everything that has happened, they have continued to engage with their studies, working exceptionally well with their teachers to make great strides in their learning and I am so happy that they can now enjoy their success.

"We are excited to see what they achieve in the future and wish them the very best.

"We hope to still keep in contact with them and will continue to offer support as needed.”

The following students achieved grades A* to A in all of their subjects: Dilan Aksu, Laura riffiths, Grace Hainsworth-Stonehouse, Freys Hardy, Holly Hinchcliffe, Alexi Pogorenii, Trinity Radford, Alana Shepard, Sophie Underwood and Travis Wilby.

Pupils at South Axholme Academy have been nervously awaiting their A-Level results.

Principal Barlow said: Congratulations to the class of 2021!

“In extremely challenging times we are delighted that our Year 13 students have received amazing results this year.

“Their hard work and dedication has been recognised with some stunning A Level and vocational results.

The sixth form continues to provide an outstanding offer of academic and pastoral support that allows our students to thrive.

“It was fantastic to see our students this morning and we wish them well at university or as they move into employment.”

Students at Hill House School are also celebrating.

Despite their A Level studies being disrupted by Covid-19, the Auckley school recorded its best ever results, with 66 per cent of all A Levels gaining A* or A grades, and a massive 54 per cent of the entire year gaining at least three A grades.

Top performers included Eve Nicholson, who’s four A*’s take her to Oxford to read Geography, along with Isabelle Clark and Alannah White who have won places at Oxford for Law and Psychology and Philosophy.

Mollie Broadbent of Bessacarr and Elenor Kidney of Miserton were both delighted with their three A*’s as was Balby’s Gemma Marsh with three A*’s and one A.

Headmaster David Holland was delighted with the results, he said: “These pupils did very well at GCSE, so we were always expecting great things from them.

"There will be doubtless be talk nationally of grade inflation due to teacher assessed grades, but these pupils earned their grades through massive amounts of hard work by both them and their teachers.

“We kept our full timetable working live, online throughout the various periods of lockdown, and staff and pupils worked very hard to keep their momentum.

"These results are a vindication of that approach and a very well deserved result for all the hard work in such trying times.

"We have nothing but praise and admiration for our students’ ability and resilience and are delighted to see them now head off to the best universities and most challenging courses in the country.”

Smiles all around at South Axholme Academy.

Congrats to the students at South Axholme Academy.

Mollie Broadbent and Eleanor Kidney are delighted with their 3 A*s - Hill House School.

Eve Nicholson is heading to Oxford to read Geography. Hill House School.

Isabelle Clark will read Law at Oxford.