Nan, aged 90, who auditioned for Pan's People, enjoys Doncaster Pride dancing to live outdoor music

Sheila Wood enjoyed the live music provided by The Bowkers outside the Jazz Cafe on Printing Office Street by having a boogie in front of a large encouraging crowd enjoying Doncaster Pride.

Cafe owner Sarah Pinkerton said: “She was an original Pan’s People dancer but got rejected when it went on TV for being too short. She was a darling and she certainly wasn’t shy.”

Sheila’s granddaughter Gemma Trow said: “She has missed dancing through lockdown.”

The music event was one of many across the town to mark Pride in Doncaster, and Sheila even donned a brightly coloured visor in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

And if this doesn’t bring a smile to your face today, we don’t know what will. Go on Sheila!