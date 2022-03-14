The group from Doncaster Deaf Trust managed Doncaster School for the Deaf and Communication Specialist College Doncaster are sharing videos on their social media pages throughout the week showing what sign language means to them.

The Trust manages Little Learners Day Nursery, Doncaster School for the Deaf – which has been educating Deaf children for over 190 years, Communication Specialist College Doncaster and Aspire to Be employability service.

Alexis Johnson, executive principal of the `Trust said: “We are proud to be celebrating Sign Language Week 2022 with a variety of activities taking place in our classrooms and residential settings.

“Sign Language Week is celebrated each year in March to coincide with the anniversary of the recognition of British Sign Language (BSL) by the UK Government in 2003.

“BSL plays a hugely important role in many lives at the Trust, from our nursery setting where Deaf children are encouraged to sign by trained nursery practitioners through to our school where all members of staff sign and college where signing is one of many communication methods used.

“The theme of this years Sign Language Week is BSL Brings Us Together and we know that is something that our pupils and students feel strongly about. The fact that they can learn in an environment with other BSL users and can be taught by teachers using BSL makes a big difference to them.

“Sinch launch the platform has seen almost 17,000 people register to learn to sign and people have been working through the course at their own pace. We’ve been thrilled that we’ve been able to bring Sign Language to new audiences.

“For our children, pupils and students seeing that people in the community are taking the time to learn to sign is fantastic. It gives them the opportunity to communicate with even more people.

“We want to make sure that everyone knows the importance of BSL, and how awareness can make a big difference.”

To take part in the free online BSL course register at www.doncasterdeafsign.org.uk

For further information about Doncaster Deaf Trust visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk