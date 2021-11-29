Christmas light switch on at Doncaster school will bring some festive magic to town

The Doncaster Deaf Trust will be lighting the outside of their building up with lights on November 30 at 4pm.

This year they will be joined by stars from this year’s pantomime, Aladdin and by the Doncaster Rovers mascot, Donny Dog.

Alexis Johnson, executive principal at the Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “People are always telling me that seeing our Christmas lights on is often the start of the festive season for them.

“We are thrilled this year to welcome our friends from Doncaster Rovers who have done so much to support our pupils this year and have actively participated in Deaf Awareness training.

“Donny Dog will switch on our lights along with stars from Cast’s fully British Sign Language integrated pantomime, Aladdin.

“The team from Cast have shown a real commitment to the deaf community in Doncaster by ensuring that their pantomime is fully accessible year after year.

“The team at the theatre have also taken part in Deaf Awareness training and have been involved in learning sign language via our free online course.

“It is great to have such fantastic local partners and we are proud to invite them to join us as we traditionally start our Christmas celebrations with our light switch on.”

The lights are visible when driving past the Doncaster Deaf Trust if people who do not attend the school wish to see them this festive period.

