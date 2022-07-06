Builder’s cash helps treasure hunt organiser give free books to children in Doncaster

The not-for-profit hunt, organised by Rachael’s Little Bookworms, received £1,000 from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme to fund the reading venture.

Organiser, Rachael Carter said: “I’m buzzing with excitement and so grateful to Persimmon Homes.

“I hosted a small book treasure hunt around Doncaster earlier this year to celebrate World Book Day. A total of 175 books were hidden in 24 locations across Doncaster.

Helpers of Rachael’s Little Bookworms helped hide books for children around Doncaster

"Photographs were taken showing the locations of the books, to help younger children find them.”

“Persimmon’s donation will enable me to replicate the treasure hunt on a larger scale so that I can help put more books in the hands of young readers.”

Gemma Bateman, head of sales for Persimmon South Yorkshire, said: “Our Community Champions scheme is all about supporting our local area. Rachael’s book treasure hunt is a wonderful initiative to help promote reading in children as well as creating opportunities to explore the local area.”