Doncaster academy students ‘Speak Out’ on the NHS, self-awareness, and body image as part of challenge

Organised by the charity the Speakers Trust, the programme is designed to boost student’s self-confidence and give them an opportunity to practice public speaking – an important life skill which many adults fear.

The Doncaster students took part in a one-day workshop where they learned how to communicate their point, make their arguments in a clear and concise manner, and most importantly deal with disagreement.

Students in challenge

The challenge culminated in the students hosting an assembly where they spoke to over 50 of their peers about topics such as the importance of the NHS, self-awareness, and body image in society during the age of social media.

A year 10 student at Astrea Academy Woodfields said: “The ’Speak Out Challenge!’ was a meaningful opportunity that enabled me to tackle my fear of public speaking and increased my confidence massively. This experience also gave me a platform for my voice to be heard.”

Principal Adam Atkinson said: “It was fantastic to see our students take part in the ‘Speak Out Challenge!’.

"Many of the students began the challenge quite nervous and apprehensive. However, by the end, every one of them had delivered an inspiring speech to their peers about topics personal and important to them.

“It was lovely to see how they all supported one another and cheered each other on, which is what being a student at Woodfields is all about. Well done to all!”