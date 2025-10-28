Academy trust celebrates as two of its schools make it to the Totty Cup Final

Carrfield Primary Academy was delighted to make it through to the final

Carrfield Primary Academy and Gooseacre Primary Academy, both part of the Astrea Academy Trust family of schools, are the finalists in this year’s Totty Cup and will battle it out in the Final next year

Budding young footballers from Carrfield Primary Academy in Bolton upon Dearne and Gooseacre Primary Academy in Thurnscoe are celebrating after they made through to the Totty Cup Final.

The teams from the primary academies, which are both part of Astrea Academy Trust, will battle it out in the Final in March next year.

The pupils have greatly benefited from the help and support of their coaches - Ricky Francis for Carrfield and Jordan Marshall for Gooseacre - who have worked tirelessly with the teams.

Gooseacre Primary Academy was delighted to make it through to the final

The Totty Cup, which started in the 1920s, is a school football tournament in the Don and Dearne region of South Yorkshire.

It used to be a competition for senior school teams, but is now a primary school competition.

The name comes from a former Goldthorpe Picture House proprietor, Russell Totty, who donated the trophy to the Dearne Association.

Katie Adamski, Principal of Carrfield Primary Academy, said: “We are so proud of our team and the hard work, tenacity and team work they have shown throughout.”

Jack Moore, Principal of Gooseacre Primary Academy, said: “We are delighted with our team’s success and couldn’t be prouder of what they have achieved.”

Rowena Hackwood, CEO of Astrea Academy Trust, added: “We are so pleased that it is two Astrea academies that have made it through to the Totty Cup Final.

“We wish both teams all the very best as they train for this event next year and look forward to cheering them both on - may the best team win!”

Astrea Academy Trust runs 26 academies across South Yorkshire and Cambridgeshire, with all rated “good” by Ofsted inspectors.