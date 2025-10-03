Meadowhall launches huge £3,500 giveaway to celebrate 35th anniversary
To be in with a chance of winning, shoppers will need to find a replica of Meadowhall’s iconic dome which will be stationed within the centre until Saturday 1st November. If they track it down, they simply need to scan the QR code, enter their details and sign up to the centre’s newsletter, with a winner selected at random and receiving a shopping spree to remember.
To celebrate the giveaway, Meadowhall sent their famous dome on tour around some of Sheffield’s other iconic spots, including the spectacular Peak District, the University of Sheffield and Sheffield FC.
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, commented: “It’s brilliant to be continuing our 35th birthday celebrations with the launch of this huge giveaway.
“Over the past 35 years, we’ve loved welcoming those across Sheffield and beyond to the centre, whether it’s for a shopping trip with friends, a family meal or for an action-packed day out with the kids. This competition is our way of thanking our loyal shoppers for the amazing memories we’ve shared over the years and giving one of them the shopping spree of a lifetime ahead of the festive season.”
It comes as the latest in a long line of anniversary celebrations at the centre, with a community mural developed in partnership with local artist Luke Horton recently unveiled to commemorate the most iconic moments from the last 35 years.
For more information on Meadowhall and its wider 35th anniversary celebrations, visit https://meadowhall.co.uk/35-birthday