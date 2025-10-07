Feel good, eat well, live slim – Just like Jo!
But everything changed in May when Jo walked into DL’s Rossington Slimming World group with her daughter. From the moment they arrived, they were greeted with beaming smiles, lively chatter, and a genuine sense of community. The Consultant made them feel instantly at ease, sharing Slimming World’s empowering message: this isn’t a diet, it’s a liberating, flexible eating plan that transforms your relationship with food for life.
She discovered that she could eat to satisfy her appetite, enjoy chocolate and a glass of wine, and still lose weight, all while feeling supported, informed, and inspired.
In her first week, she lost 3½ lbs and continued to lose weight steadily until she reached her personal target. And the best part? She chose that target herself because at Slimming World, your journey is truly your own.
Together with a small group of friends and family, she created a WhatsApp group to share recipes, encouragement, and accountability in a fun and uplifting way. The warmth of the Facebook community and the weekly group sessions became a highlight of her week, so much so that she was inspired to become a Consultant herself.
Jo says, “I’m so excited to be bringing that same warmth, support, and inspiration to Tickhill community, and I am ready to welcome new and returning members with open arms at the Tickhill Methodist Church from the 21st October. I want to let people know whether they’ve struggled with weight gain due to life’s ups and downs, felt let down by other slimming clubs, or simply want to feel healthier and happier, I am there for them. You’ll never be judged, never go hungry, and you’ll never be alone”.
Join Jo on Tuesday 21st October at 5.30pm or 7.30pm at the Tickhill group and take the first step towards a healthier, happier you. Your journey starts with a warm welcome and we can’t wait to meet you.